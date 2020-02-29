Lotto 29.2.2020 08:59 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 29 February, 2020

Citizen reporter
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 29 February, 2020

Lotto balls. Picture: Stock

Here are the winning lottery numbers from Saturday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Saturday, 29 February, can be found below. Draw 2000.

Lotto winning numbers:

09, 23, 26, 28, 30, 34. Bonus: 46.

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

16, 19, 20, 21, 25, 37. Bonus: 35.

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

07, 16, 32, 40, 47, 51. Bonus: 14.

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R45 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R3.5 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R3.5 million.

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 28 February, 2020 28.2.2020
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 26.2.2020
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 25.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Protests Malema thanks Eskom CEO De Ruyter for ‘respecting us, we came in the rain’

Politics Carl Niehaus sees Mboweni’s student card, raises him his prison card

Courts EFF disappointed with suspended sentence for Adam Catzavelos

Business The death knell for ‘financial emigration’ has sounded

Health Two South Africans from cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus


today in print

Read Today's edition