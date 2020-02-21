Lotto 21.2.2020 09:02 pm

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 21 February, 2020

Citizen reporter
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 21 February, 2020

PowerBall/Lotto Picture: iStock

Here are the winning PowerBall lottery numbers from Friday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live PowerBall draw on Friday, 21 February, can be found below. Draw 1070.

 

PowerBall winning numbers:

4, 18, 30, 34, 36. PowerBall: 20.

PowerBall Plus winning numbers:

1, 8, 13, 25, 43. PowerBall: 6.

 

The PowerBall jackpot was estimated at R25 million.

The PowerBall Plus jackpot was estimated at R50 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 18.2.2020
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 15 February, 2020 15.2.2020
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 14 February, 2020 14.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance This is what long-term investing looks like

Politics Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema for ‘false’ abuse allegations

Government One year since Ramaphosa’s first Sona, and SOEs are still in a sorry state

Government New Bill could ensure sex pests pay dearly for their crimes

Fitness and health 3D printing technology could stop TB from being SA’s biggest killer


today in print

Read Today's edition