Lotto 12.2.2020 08:59 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 12 February, 2020

Citizen reporter
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 12 February, 2020

Lotto balls. Picture: Stock

Here are the winning lottery numbers from Wednesday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Wednesday, 12 February, can be found below. Draw 1995.

 

Lotto winning numbers:

16, 18, 32, 38, 39, 44. Bonus: 31.

 

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

1, 5, 24, 29, 34, 44. Bonus: 4.

 

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

6, 17, 28, 43, 46, 50. Bonus: 51.

 

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R27 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R2.2 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R4.4 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 8 February, 2020 8.2.2020
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 05 February, 2020 5.2.2020
Roodepoort resident wins R114m jackpot 5.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia Pictures: Festival on the Niger

Environment ‘Wood mafia’ slowly destroying Magaliesberg mountains

Health SA still coronavirus-free as 61 people test negative

Local News Second crocodile found tied up in Mpumalanga baffles motorists

World From Singapore to UK via the Alps: how one man spread coronavirus


today in print

Read Today's edition