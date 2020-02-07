PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 7 February, 2020

The winning numbers from the live PowerBall draw on Friday, 7 February, can be found below. Draw 1066.

PowerBall winning numbers:

02, 04, 29, 38, 47. PowerBall: 1.

PowerBall Plus winning numbers:

13, 20, 40, 41, 45. PowerBall: 17.

The PowerBall jackpot was estimated at R5 million.

The PowerBall Plus jackpot was estimated at R40 million.

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

