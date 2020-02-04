Lotto 4.2.2020 09:01 pm

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 4 February, 2020

Citizen reporter
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 4 February, 2020

PowerBall/Lotto Picture: iStock

Here are the winning PowerBall lottery numbers from Tuesday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live PowerBall draw on Tuesday, 4 February, can be found below. Draw 1065.

 

PowerBall winning numbers:

3, 15, 23, 37, 45. PowerBall: 18.

PowerBall Plus winning numbers:

17, 18, 23, 28, 45. PowerBall: 13

 

The PowerBall jackpot was estimated at R115 million.

The PowerBall Plus jackpot was estimated at R37 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 31 January, 2020 31.1.2020
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 28.1.2020
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 25 January, 2020 25.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Eskom’s plan to suspend load shedding during rush hour hits the wall

Crime WATCH: Eldos residents chase drug dealers out of area

General Nail them on tax and the rest will follow, says Motlanthe

World Mercenary ‘Mad Mike’ Hoare dies aged 100 in South Africa

Investigation Lotteries commission appoints investigator to look into its own alleged corruption


today in print

Read Today's edition