Lotto 22.1.2020 09:01 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 22 January, 2020

Citizen reporter
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 22 January, 2020

Lotto balls. Picture: Stock

Here are the winning lottery numbers from Wednesday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Wednesday, 22 January, can be found below. Draw 1989.

 

Lotto winning numbers:

12, 19, 24, 31, 37, 52. Bonus: 14.

 

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

5, 12, 18, 20, 28, 40. Bonus: 14.

 

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

10, 14, 26, 30, 40, 50. Bonus: 38.

 

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R10 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R2.1 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R5.7 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 21.1.2020
Winner yet to claim R13.8m Lotto win 21.1.2020
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 18 January, 2020 18.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics EFF ex-employee Maggie Klaas wins CCMA case but party still doesn’t want to pay

Government Stop interfering at SOEs, Ramaphosa instructs party leaders

Breaking News Moya Phosa passes away after illness, stroke

Africa Angola vows to bring back billionaire Dos Santos over graft claims

Government SA is not dysfunctional, says Ramaphosa in first 2020 letter to the nation


today in print

Read Today's edition