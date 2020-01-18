Lotto 18.1.2020 08:59 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 18 January, 2020

Citizen reporter
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 18 January, 2020

Lotto balls. Picture: Stock

Here are the winning lottery numbers from Saturday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Saturday, 18 January, can be found below. Draw 1988.

Lotto winning numbers:

02, 08, 18, 46, 48, 49. Bonus: 09.

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

09, 11, 14, 23, 37 39. Bonus: 12.

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

05, 06, 13, 17, 47, 50. Bonus: 42.

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R8 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R1.1 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R4.8 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 17 January, 2020 17.1.2020
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 15.1.2020
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 14.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Your lifestyle Three surprising ways divorce can affect your will

Education Fake news? Anger over ‘racist’ hair rules for Hoërskool Delmas pupils

World IN PICS: Secret mission saves Australia’s ‘dinosaur trees’ from bushfires

Politics Hands off Ramaphosa and Gordhan, ANC veterans demand

Telkom to implement retrenchments, with 3,000 jobs on the line


today in print

Read Today's edition