PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 14 January, 2020

PowerBall/Lotto Picture: iStock

Here are the winning PowerBall lottery numbers from Tuesday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live PowerBall draw on Tuesday, 14 January, can be found below. Draw 1059.

 

PowerBall winning numbers:

9, 10, 11, 32, 43. PowerBall: 15.

PowerBall Plus winning numbers:

5, 6, 12, 15, 17. PowerBall: 17.

 

The PowerBall jackpot was guaranteed at R70 million.

The PowerBall Plus jackpot was estimated at R18 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.

