Lotto 10.1.2020 09:02 pm

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 10 January, 2019

Citizen reporter
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 10 January, 2019

PowerBall/Lotto Picture: iStock

Here are the winning PowerBall lottery numbers from Friday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live PowerBall draw on Friday, 10 January, can be found below. Draw 1058.

 

PowerBall winning numbers:

23, 25, 28, 30, 40. PowerBall: 13.

PowerBall Plus winning numbers:

7, 8, 9, 27, 44. PowerBall: 1.

 

The PowerBall jackpot was estimated at R64 million.

The PowerBall Plus jackpot was estimated at R15.5 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 7.1.2020
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 4 January, 2019 4.1.2020
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 3 January, 2020 3.1.2020



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health People die as they wait for oxygen tanks since October

Business News SA economy ‘not in the doldrums, but the nasties’ – economists

News Update PICS, VIDEO: SA military plane crash-lands in the DRC

Education Pretoria prodigy completes physics degree at 17, ready for honours studies

Parliament Mkhwebane has ‘no legal basis’ to make parly publish CR17 donors – Tsenoli


today in print

Read Today's edition