Lotto 7.1.2020 09:01 pm

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 7 January, 2020

Citizen reporter
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 7 January, 2020

PowerBall/Lotto Picture: iStock

Here are the winning PowerBall lottery numbers from Tuesday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live PowerBall draw on Tuesday, 7 January, can be found below. Draw 1057.

 

PowerBall winning numbers:

4, 8, 18, 35, 49. PowerBall: 10.

PowerBall Plus winning numbers:

4, 17, 29, 34, 39. PowerBall: 1.

 

The PowerBall jackpot was guaranteed at R59 million.

The PowerBall Plus jackpot was estimated at R13 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 4 January, 2019 4.1.2020
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 3 January, 2020 3.1.2020
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 31.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Eskom is hiding inefficiencies, maladministration from court – Nersa

Education Matric performers who triumphed against the odds

General Terrorists ‘likely to try carry out attacks in SA’

World Trump warns Iran of ‘major retaliation,’ threatens sanctions on Iraq

General Eskom’s plan to spend R1.8bn in bonuses a ‘slap’ in consumers’ faces – unions


today in print

Read Today's edition