Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 28 December, 2019

Citizen reporter
Lotto balls. Picture: Stock

Here are the winning lottery numbers from Saturday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Saturday, 28 December, can be found below. Draw 1982.

 

Lotto winning numbers:

4, 8, 11, 16, 29, 42. Bonus: 28.

 

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

11, 14, 20, 21, 30, 35. Bonus: 29.

 

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

2, 9, 11, 29, 35, 39. Bonus: 23.

 

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R6 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R18.1 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R7.2 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

