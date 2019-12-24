Lotto 24.12.2019 09:01 pm

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 24 December, 2019

Citizen reporter
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 24 December, 2019

PowerBall/Lotto Picture: iStock

Here are the winning PowerBall lottery numbers from Tuesday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live PowerBall draw on Tuesday, 24 December, can be found below. Draw 1053.

PowerBall winning numbers:

14, 18, 29, 41, 46. PowerBall: 06.

PowerBall Plus winning numbers:

04, 21, 22, 42, 50. PowerBall: 07.

The PowerBall jackpot was estimated at R34 million.

The PowerBall Plus jackpot was estimated at R5.2 million.

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 21 December, 2019 21.12.2019
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 20 December, 2019 20.12.2019
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 18.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Manhunt launched for cop killers in KZN

Personal Finance Co-ownership as a way to get a foot on the property ladder

South African Sport Amendments to sports bill a ‘disaster’, says Sascoc board member

Accidents Mid-term road statistics show decrease in road fatalities

Columns Remember the value of Christmas clothing to a child


today in print

Read Today's edition