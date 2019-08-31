Lotto 31.8.2019 09:00 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 31 August, 2019

Lotto balls. Picture: Stock

Here are the winning lottery numbers from Saturday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Saturday, 31 August, can be found below. Draw 1949.

 

Lotto winning numbers:

15, 22, 25, 27, 39, 41. Bonus: 19.

 

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

6, 25, 30, 45, 49, 50. Bonus: 9.

 

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

7, 9, 27, 30, 35, 40. Bonus: 51.

 

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R17 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R3.3 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R3.8 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

