Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 18 May 2019

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Saturday, 18 May, can be found below. Draw 1919.

Lotto winning numbers:

1, 5, 13, 20, 36, 52. Bonus 16.

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

24, 28, 32, 35, 37, 52. Bonus: 4.

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

7, 10, 25, 31, 34, 45. Bonus. 40.

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R11 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R5.1 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R3.2 million.

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure results accuracy, The Citizen takes no responsibility for any error.

