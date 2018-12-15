; Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 15 December 2018 – The Citizen
 
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 15 December 2018

Lotto balls. Picture: Stock

Here are the winning numbers from Saturday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Saturday, 15 December, can be found below. Draw 1875.

 

Lotto winning numbers:

16, 17, 32, 43, 50, 51. Bonus: 23.

 

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

1, 8, 25, 40, 46, 49. Bonus: 52.

 

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

3, 25, 26, 27, 40, 43. Bonus: 47.

 

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R5.5 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R4.4 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R6.2 million.

 

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure results accuracy, The Citizen takes no responsibility for any error.

