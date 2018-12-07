 
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 7 December, 2018

Citizen reporter
PowerBall/Lotto Picture: iStock

Here are the winning numbers from Friday night’s draw.

The winning numbers from the live PowerBall draw on Friday, 7 December, can be found below. Draw 944.

 

PowerBall winning numbers:

3, 6, 22, 33, 47. PowerBall: 15.

 

PowerBall Plus winning numbers:

3, 16, 26, 33, 43. PowerBall: 6.

 

The PowerBall jackpot was estimated at R15 million.

The PowerBall Plus jackpot was estimated at R5 million.

 

Watch the televised draw below, courtesy of e.tv.

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

