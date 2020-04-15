Seasoned pilots deliver essentials to rural communities by helicopter

People living in rural communities are struggling to access essential goods, such as food and medication, during the national lockdown, which is aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As a result, pilots have teamed up to help, volunteering their skills and resources to deliver groceries, medication and supplies, and transport medical personnel to some of the most vulnerable communities in the country.

The project has been dubbed The Covid Flight.

News24 joined seasoned pilot Menno Parsons, who delivered goods to Munsieville in Krugersdorp, Gauteng, on Tuesday.

Upon arrival at the densely populated neighbourhood, people were already lined as they waited to receive what might be “their only meal this week”.

One resident, Luciah Tshilama, told News24 that the community was very poor and had very little access to basic resources.

“We are very poor. We live in shacks and we do not have electricity. We really need assistance with food during this time and these piece jobs we used to get are not making a difference,” she said.

The Covid Flight delivered more than seven tonnes of food in the first three days of its mission.

Pilots hope the initiative will grab the government’s attention because they “need their support”.

Qualified pilot, and coordinator of the project, Felix Gosher, said: “We see this as our contribution to, and support for, the efforts of our government and defence force to ensure the survival of vulnerable people during a very difficult time in our country.

“Yesterday, we sent two choppers out alone to Winterveld where we supplied 300kg of bread. With government support, we can do so much more.”

Those who would like to assist the non-profit initiative that runs purely on donations, sponsorships as well as pilots and crew who would like to volunteer their time or aircraft, are encouraged to send an email to admin@covidflight.co.za.

As of Tuesday, 14 April 2020, there were 2,415 positive cases of Covid-19 in the country and 87,022 tests were conducted.

Gauteng remains the province with the highest number of cases. There are 909 cases in that province.

