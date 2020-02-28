WATCH: Strong winds hamper efforts to contain Du Toitskloof Pass fire

Strong winds are hampering efforts to fight a fire in the Du Toitskloof Pass area near Paarl, the Cape Winelands District Municipality said on Friday afternoon.

Spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto said the municipality was focusing on bringing the fire under control and protecting farms.

ROAD CLOSURE: Fire at Du Toitskloof Pass. Strong winds are spreading the fire towards the entrance of the Huguenot tunnel. N1 closed on closed both sides. @WCGovTPW @WesternCapeGov pic.twitter.com/CI40WgW3fT — Ntomboxolo Somdaka (@NMakoba) February 28, 2020

Cape Nature and the Fire Protection Association were working closely with landowners to prevent property damage.

The fire, which broke out on Tuesday, has burnt about 3,500ha of mixed fynbos.

“There is grave concern that the wind, which is expected to pick up during the night, will cause flare-ups in areas previously beaten down. Active firefighting will continue throughout the night.”

No evacuation orders have been issued and the Huguenot tunnel was still open to traffic.

