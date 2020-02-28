Local News 28.2.2020 09:14 pm

WATCH: Strong winds hamper efforts to contain Du Toitskloof Pass fire

News24 Wire
WATCH: Strong winds hamper efforts to contain Du Toitskloof Pass fire

Screengrab from a Twitter video of a fire in the Du Toitskloof Pass outside Paarl burning out of control, 28 February 2020.

The fire, which broke out on Tuesday, has burnt about 3,500ha of mixed fynbos.

Strong winds are hampering efforts to fight a fire in the Du Toitskloof Pass area near Paarl, the Cape Winelands District Municipality said on Friday afternoon.

Spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto said the municipality was focusing on bringing the fire under control and protecting farms.

Cape Nature and the Fire Protection Association were working closely with landowners to prevent property damage.

The fire, which broke out on Tuesday, has burnt about 3,500ha of mixed fynbos.

“There is grave concern that the wind, which is expected to pick up during the night, will cause flare-ups in areas previously beaten down. Active firefighting will continue throughout the night.”

No evacuation orders have been issued and the Huguenot tunnel was still open to traffic.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Carl Niehaus sees Mboweni’s student card, raises him his prison card

Courts EFF disappointed with suspended sentence for Adam Catzavelos

Business The death knell for ‘financial emigration’ has sounded

Health Two South Africans from cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus

Business News Cosatu tells Mboweni to stay in his lane


today in print

Read Today's edition