Local News 27.2.2020 10:57 pm

Burst of major pipeline leaves parts of Pretoria without water for up to a week

News24 Wire
Burst water pipe. | Image: istockphoto.com

Around 100 water tankers have been lined up and will be deployed at strategic points, in consultation with ward councillors, to supply water to consumers.

A major pipeline that burst in Salvokop, Pretoria, on Thursday afternoon has interrupted water supply to several areas in and around the CBD, the City of Tshwane said.

“City management rushed to the site after it was alerted by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa that a water pipe had burst,” said spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, adding thousands of kilolitres of usable and drinkable water had been lost.

To repair the pipe, the City will shut down the affected reservoir at 22.00pm on Thursday.

The following areas will be affected – Sunnyside, Salvokop, Arcadia, Clydesdale and areas south of the CBD.

Health facilities, old age homes, national and provincial government departments as well as tertiary institutions, schools, embassies and hotels will also be affected.

“In view of the fact that this is a major bulk line, repair work will be intense, resulting in estimated water restoration of between four and seven days,” said Mashigo.

“The City is mindful and concerned about the recurrence of the burst pipe which left residents and the business community in distress. It remains committed to resolving this looming water outage with promptness. Consumers are urged to use water sparingly.”

