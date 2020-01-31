Man shot during armed robbery dies in hospital, dog in critical condition

A man who was shot along with his dog during an armed robbery, has died in hospital on Friday, TimesLive reported.

The man and his dog were shot at his home in Northdene, Durban, on Tuesday night, 28 January.

The dog remains in critical condition at a nearby veterinary clinic.

Rescue Care paramedic Garrith Jamieson confirmed the man had died on Friday afternoon.

“The victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital while the dog is said to still be in a critical condition,” he said.

Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said the home on Montgomery Road was broken into by four gunmen wearing balaclavas.

Mathios said the man’s wife was in the lounge when she heard a noise and saw suspects in the kitchen, prompting her to run to the bedroom to press the panic button after hearing shots being fired.

“When she returned to the kitchen, she found her husband lying on the floor,” said Mathios.

Mathios said the suspects allegedly shot the husband, who was on the phone in the kitchen, during a confrontation after they gained entry into the home through a door that had been left open.

“The suspects allegedly fired two shots, one of them critically injuring the resident and the other critically wounding his pit bull terrier when the dog intervened during the confrontation,” he said.

The husband was shot in his abdomen and his dog was shot in the shoulder.

Rescue Care paramedics stabilised the husband on scene before transporting him to hospital.

The injured dog was taken to a nearby veterinary clinic for treatment.

“The suspects fled the scene with the resident’s cellphone. It is unclear whether they fled on foot or in a getaway vehicle,” Mathios concluded.

