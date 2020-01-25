Local News 25.1.2020 07:58 am

Geoff Makhubo to launch Kleena Joburg clean-up campaign

Citizen reporter
The first leg of the Kleena Joburg campaign will focus on Alex. Image: Twitter/@CityOfJoburgZA

The first leg of the campaign will focus on Alexandra township.

Community members, volunteers and councillors will brave the rain and cold to kick off Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo’s Kleena Joburg campaign on Saturday.

Makhubo, along with Environment and Infrastructure Services MMC Mpho Moerane, will be in Alexandra township on Saturday morning to launch the first leg of the clean-up campaign. 

The Alex leg of the campaign will focus on Vincent Tshabalala street, 1st Avenue, Alfred Nzo Street and 12th Avenue, according to Pikitup. 

Stakeholders expected to be in Alex today include JMPD Citizen Relationship and Urban Management, Johannesburg emergency services, the Johannesburg Roads Agency, and Joburg Water. 

Pikitup’s Malboro depot will provide trucks, litter pickers, brooms, plastic bags and gloves for volunteers. Those attending the first leg of the campaign will meet at the Alexandra Stadium.

