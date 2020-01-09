Off-road biker runs over traffic cop in Mpumalanga

Hercules Jansen, a well-known and respected traffic officer in the town of Lydenburg, Mpumalanga, was seriously injured when he was run over by an off-road bike, reports Steelburger/Lydenburg News.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning at the Dullstroom/Roossenekal crossing.

According to eyewitnesses, Jansen was attempting to pull over the bike when it collided with him on the shoulder of the road.

It is uncertain if the driver of the bike failed to stop or accelerated when Jansen tried to pull him over. Off-road motorcycles are not permitted on public roads.

Rapid Response, Netcare 911, EMS emergency, traffic officials and SAPS were on the scene in minutes. Jansen was stabilised on scene by Andre Denysschen of Netcare 911, who then immediately arranged an emergency helicopter landing from Mbombela to airlift a severely injured Jansen.

Jansen reportedly suffered internal injuries, fractures, and was disorientated at the scene due to a sustained head injury. The bike driver did not sustain any injuries. The road was closed by authorities while the helicopter landed and departed to transport Jansen to a local hospital. From there he will be transferred to another helicopter in Middleburg, which will transport him to Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.