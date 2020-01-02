Local News 2.1.2020 06:30 pm

KZN Department of Health warns of fake jobs advert

News24 Wire
KZN Department of Health warns of fake jobs advert

Nurse. Picture: iStock

Hlongwane said the department would not request money in any printed advert or telephonically.

The Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal has warned the public that an advertisement for positions at Ladysmith Provincial Hospital is fake.

The fake advert claims to seek candidates for jobs such as general staff, kitchen staff, data capturers and enrolled nurses, department spokesperson Agiza Hlongwane said in a statement on Thursday.

“The department urges members of the public to avoid falling victims to such scams, and rather familiarise themselves with the recruitment processes.”

He said the department only advertised its vacancies in “reputable newspapers, the Department of Public Service and Administration’s website [dpsa.gov.za], and its own official website [kznhealth.gov.za], and occasionally on its official Facebook page”.

Hlongwane said it would not request money in any printed advert or telephonically. “This would constitute bribery which is illegal.”

He added adverts always have reference numbers. “The department also only receives physical job applications, not via email or fax.”

Hlongwane encouraged the public to exercise caution.

“Verify all adverts circulating on social media with the above-mentioned sites, or telephone the department on 033 395 2111 to confirm the authenticity of posts.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gauteng health dept warns public about fake circumcision schools 27.12.2019
Heavy rain batters ailing Civitas building 13.12.2019
Armed ‘thugs’ make off with Eastern Cape health department vehicles 23.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Insight EXCLUSIVE: I refuse to be cancelled through manipulated outrage – Zille

Environment Modderfontein’s Endangered Wildlife Trust moves to greener pastures

World Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown

General Parental leave for new dads an ‘historic victory’

Editorials It’s time to keep your promises, Ramaphosa


today in print

Read Today's edition