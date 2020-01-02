Local News 2.1.2020 02:58 pm

Man, 20, drowns at Salt Rock beach in KZN

News24 Wire
Man, 20, drowns at Salt Rock beach in KZN

Image: iStock

Paramedics and crews attempted to resuscitate the man. However, these efforts were unsuccessful.

A 20-year-old man has drowned at the Salt Rock beach, north of Durban, on Thursday, paramedic services say.

Following an intense search by IPSS Medical Rescue Search and Rescue, together with KwaDukuza Municipality lifeguards and police, the body of a 20-year old swimmer was recovered at an unprotected Salt Rock beach, IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said.

Herbst said paramedics and crews attempted to resuscitate the man. However, these efforts were unsuccessful.

He warned holidaymakers to be cautious when taking to the water.

“Ensure that you swim at protected beaches only. Thank you to all services and our condolences to those affected.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man drowns at Betty’s Bay on New Year’s Day, others rescued 2.1.2020
10-year-old girl drowns on New Year’s Day 1.1.2020
Teen’s body found in KZN dam 1.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Insight EXCLUSIVE: I refuse to be cancelled through manipulated outrage – Zille

Environment Modderfontein’s Endangered Wildlife Trust moves to greener pastures

World Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown

General Parental leave for new dads an ‘historic victory’

Editorials It’s time to keep your promises, Ramaphosa


today in print

Read Today's edition