Man drowns at Betty’s Bay on New Year’s Day, others rescued

A man drowned at Betty’s Bay on New Year’s Day despite the efforts of a Good Samaritan and doctors to save him, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old man from Strand had been swimming at the main beach on Wednesday afternoon when he apparently was swept out to sea by rip currents, according to NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

A Good Samaritan rescued him from the water.

“On our arrival on the scene, we found private doctors, who are separately on holiday in the area and happened to be there at the time, performing CPR…” said Lambinon.

Despite efforts by the doctors, NSRI and paramedics, the man was declared dead.

Lambinon said police had opened an inquest docket.

“On behalf of all emergency services involved, our condolences are conveyed to family and friends of the deceased man.”

In a separate incident at the beach, a 28-year-old man from Morocco was treated for non-fatal drowning symptoms.

Elsewhere, lifeguards also rescued a six-year-old boy from the water at Kleinmond Lagoon around 5pm.

Lambinon said the child, from Crossroads in Cape Town, was treated for non-fatal drowning symptoms and transported to hospital in a serious, but stable condition.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.