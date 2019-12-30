Three boys drown in deep puddle of water at park in Tshwane

Tshwane Emergency Services responded to a call of three boys drowning in a deep puddle of water at a park in Stinkwater on Thursday, reports Pretoria North Rekord.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Deputy Chief Charles Mabaso said when his team arrived on the scene, they found two bodies already recovered by members of the community.

“A third body was recovered by emergency services personnel after a family claimed their child was missing,” he said.

Mabaso said the third boy’s details was still unknown to him, however the two deceased, aged between 8 and 10, were siblings.

He alleged that the water from the public park accumulated during the heavy rains earlier in December.

“The park accumulated an enormous load of water and the water might have been deep enough to cover those children, however I am uncertain of how deep the water could’ve been.”

“I also assume that the children could not swim, and the water load was above their height, which could have led to their drowning,” he said.

Mabaso urged residents to avoid swimming at the Stinkwater Park, as the water not only posed as a drowning risk, but a health hazard as well.

Mabaso said his department sends its condolences to the families of the deceased.

He said residents in Tshwane could reach his department on the toll free number 107 for any threatening emergencies.

