Local News 30.12.2019 08:56 am

Three boys drown in deep puddle of water at park in Tshwane

Reitumetse Mahope
Three boys drown in deep puddle of water at park in Tshwane

Water from the public park accumulated during the heavy rains earlier in December.

Residents are urged to avoid swimming at the Stinkwater Park, as the water not only posed as a drowning risk, but a health hazard as well.

Tshwane Emergency Services responded to a call of three boys drowning in a deep puddle of water at a park in Stinkwater on Thursday, reports Pretoria North Rekord.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Deputy Chief Charles Mabaso said when his team arrived on the scene, they found two bodies already recovered by members of the community.

“A third body was recovered by emergency services personnel after a family claimed their child was missing,” he said.

Mabaso said the third boy’s details was still unknown to him, however the two deceased, aged between 8 and 10, were siblings.

He alleged that the water from the public park accumulated during the heavy rains earlier in December.

“The park accumulated an enormous load of water and the water might have been deep enough to cover those children, however I am uncertain of how deep the water could’ve been.”

“I also assume that the children could not swim, and the water load was above their height, which could have led to their drowning,” he said.

Mabaso urged residents to avoid swimming at the Stinkwater Park, as the water not only posed as a drowning risk, but a health hazard as well.

Mabaso said his department sends its condolences to the families of the deceased.

He said residents in Tshwane could reach his department on the toll free number 107 for any threatening emergencies.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Uncertainty remains over future of Tshwane mayor 27.12.2019
Body of KZN boy who got lost in December floods discovered on Christmas Day 25.12.2019
Swedish woman drowns in Mossel Bay 20.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Sixty years on, Africa still seeks right model for growth

Technology Las Vegas tunnel ‘should be completed’ in 2020, says Elon Musk

General Thousands expected at Bushiri’s annual New Year’s Eve church service

Analysis & Profiles Why do small businesses have a higher chance of failing?

Africa ‘More than 20’ killed in Mogadishu car bomb – police


today in print

Read Today's edition