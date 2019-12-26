Local News 26.12.2019 05:26 pm

Nahoon beach closed after ‘shark attack’

News24 Wire
Nahoon beach closed after ‘shark attack’

Image: iStock.

A shark attacked a surf ski off Nahoon reef. However, the paddler escaped unscathed with no injuries.

Buffalo City municipality closed Nahoon beach in East London, until further notice following an alleged shark attack on Thursday.

The municipality has advised beachgoers that the City has closed beach after an incident that happened at 7am.

A shark attacked a surf ski off Nahoon reef. However, the paddler escaped unscathed with no injuries.

The municipality has promised to monitor the area via the jetski and other means to advise as the beach will remain closed as a safety precaution.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Seven killed in Nigeria jihadist attack on Christmas eve 25.12.2019
Children witness thief brutally attacking mom in Kempton Park 20.12.2019
Five men who allegedly chopped off 13-year-old’s leg for muthi in court 3.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Your lifestyle A peek into 2020 – what the stars foretell

Editor's Blog Chiefs: Catch us if… Sundowns (cuts in): hold my beer…

Celebrities Video of Khaya Mthethwa opening up about his marriage surfaces

Columns Our top Google searches of the decade were just plain embarrassing

Crime Manhunt launched for cop killers in KZN


today in print

Read Today's edition