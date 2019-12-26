Nahoon beach closed after ‘shark attack’

Buffalo City municipality closed Nahoon beach in East London, until further notice following an alleged shark attack on Thursday.

The municipality has advised beachgoers that the City has closed beach after an incident that happened at 7am.

A shark attacked a surf ski off Nahoon reef. However, the paddler escaped unscathed with no injuries.

The municipality has promised to monitor the area via the jetski and other means to advise as the beach will remain closed as a safety precaution.

