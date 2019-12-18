Plett residents urged to donate water to firefighters battling Crags blaze

Plettenberg Bay residents have been requested to assist with water donations for firefighters battling a blaze in the Crags area.

Firefighters on Tuesday battled two wildfires in the Gouritzmond area, 1.5 km apart from each other, reports Knysna-Plett Herald.

Accessibility to access roads was limited yesterday, and aerial resources were used on both scenes.

Firefighters from the Garden Route District Municipality were on the scene.

Another fire was reported in the Hoeko area, also in Hessequa region, and teams of Cape Nature are currently attending to that fire. An out-of-control fire was also reported in the Bitou region.

The Bitou Municipality later confirmed that the fire that broke out in the Crags outside Plettenberg Bay is under control.

“This fire affects the Tenikwa, Monkeyland, and Kurland Village areas. Currently, the Bitou Fire Department is managing the fire with assistance from the Crags SMU, Askop SMU and the Plett South SMU,” the Bitou communications department stated yesterday.

They further said that the fire would need to be monitored as it could pose a risk to property in the area.

“Attempts to get aerial support is currently not successful due to the fires that are currently taking place in the Gouritzmond area. Cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage.”

The Bitou Fire Association added that the fire burning in the Crags was not an immediate threat to life or structure.

The association said the fire was slow-moving, but was causing a lot of smoke due to very thick alien vegetation in the area.

The bush and tight roads were hampering efforts with very tough access to the fire lines.

On Tuesday morning, the South African Weather Services (SAWS) also issued two advisories of strong to gale-force north-westerly winds and veld fire conditions expected over the Witzenberg, Breede Valley, Swellendam, Hessequa, Central and Little Karoo from midday until Thursday.

Precautions to take during dangerous veld/bush fire conditions:

Don’t make fires in the open and/or leave fires unattended.

Don’t throw cigarette butts out of cars or in the open veld.

Don’t throw bottles in the veld as they can magnify the sun’s rays and start fires.

In the case of a large fire, report it immediately (044 805 5071) and move away from the area to let the professionals deal with it.

Never throw water onto a fire started by an electrical fault or fires started by oil or paraffin lamps. In this case, sand or a blanket should be used to smother the fire.

Listen to the radio or TV for warnings and obey the instructions from disaster management officers.

Report wildfires to 044 805 5071.

Residents able to donate water to firefighters can drop off water, preferably 500ml bottles, at the Beacon Isle Total.

SAWS on Wednesday warned that damaging winds are set to continue on Wednesday, with speeds of up to 62km/h. Strong north-westerly interior winds will affect the central and eastern interior of the Western Cape from Wednesday afternoon.

