Local News 17.12.2019 03:47 pm

Western Cape firefighters battle Hessequa blazes as gale-force winds loom

News24 Wire
Western Cape firefighters battle Hessequa blazes as gale-force winds loom

N2 Route fire at Riviersonderend. Image: @SATrafficAlert

Firefighters have launched an aerial and on-the-ground operation.

Firefighters are battling two wildfires raging between Albertinia and Gouritzmond in the Hessequa region amid weather warnings of gale-force north-westerly winds for two days, from midday on Tuesday.

Garden Route District Municipality spokesperson Herman Pieters said the fire had broken out after 9am and was burning on both sides of the Gouritz River mouth.

Firefighters have launched an aerial and on-the-ground operation. Before midday, one house with a thatch roof was confirmed to be in danger.

The N2 had not yet been closed, but a thick blanket of smoke was obstructing motorists’ vision along the highway, the municipality warned.

Another fire was later on Tuesday reported in the Hoeko area and teams of Cape Nature were attending to it.

An “out of control fire” was also reported to be raging in the Bitou region.

Pieters confirmed that a weather warning had been issued by the SA Weather Service of strong to gale-force north-westerly winds expected from midday on Tuesday until Thursday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Yolisa Matakata appointed Western Cape police commissioner 12.12.2019
Cape firefighters get ready for battle as fire season approaches 21.11.2019
Cops make R1.1m tik drug bust at Century City apartment in Western Cape 17.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees

General Escaped Shiraaz Mohamed ‘got help at Turkish border’

Government Ramaphosa tells SA what ‘true reconciliation’ is all about

Personal Finance How to make R1m out of R100K on stocks in just two years – but it’s risky

Government How SA has squeezed options for migrants over 25 years


today in print

Read Today's edition