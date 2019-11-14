SAPS names Swiss tourist who died after accident with taxi and giraffe

Roland Koller, the Swiss tourist that was involved in the taxi and giraffe accident in the Kruger National Park (KNP) on Sunday, has passed away. Police confirmed his identity to Phalaborwa Herald on Thursday morning.

CPF Medical paramedic Jaco Gericke, who was involved in the accident response effort on Sunday, also confirmed that the critically injured Koller passed away at Milpark Hospital on November 13.

“A Toyota Quantum collided with a young giraffe about 10km north of the Mopani Camp,” said Gericke said.

SANParks extended their condolences via their Facebook Page, SANParks – Kruger National Park.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and wish them strength. Our prayers are with them during this difficult period,” the post stated. Letaba Herald previously reported that the tourist had to be airlifted to Nelspruit MediClinic after being in the accident on Sunday.

A case of reckless and negligent driving has been opened at Phalaborwa SAPS and investigations are underway. No arrests have been made yet, nor have suspects been formally identified.

“SANParks has zero tolerance on speeding in the KNP and urge people to respect the investigation process to unfold. Support is being given to his relatives and is in contact with the partner and the son,” the statement reads.

KNP spokesperson Isaac Paahla said: “SANParks would also like to appeal to the public to always be watchful of all kinds of species while driving on the roads in the park, as they are a general sight.”

He also stated that visitors should remember that these animals had a right of way.

SANParks has since removed their original post on the incident from Facebook.

“We are not commenting on the death of the Swiss tourist out of respect to the family, we are waiting for them to give us the green light. It is a tragic event and we have to be sensitive,” Phaahla explained when asked for comment.

