Search for missing KZN toddler during storm ends in tragedy

The body of a young child was found floating in a stream on Sunday night after a two-hour-long joint search and rescue mission by medics and the SAPS.

The child, three months shy of two years old, had gone missing earlier on Sunday morning in Sundumbili, inland of Mandeni, reports North Coast Courier.

It appears the child, together with a group of children, had gone to tend cattle at a nearby kraal.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said that when the group were returning home, the 21-month-old boy had gotten separated from the group.

Authorities were later alerted when the family were unable to locate the child.

A joint search and rescue initiative followed and, with severe weather underway, time was of the essence.

Despite the growing storm, the search continued and, approximately 200 metres from the homestead, Umhlali K9 rescue dog Dante picked up the scent of the child.

The child’s lifeless body was later found in a stream.

