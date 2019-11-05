New Durban beachfront promenade to open to the public soon

The completion of the Durban beachfront promenade extension, which is now the longest in Africa, will officially be launched on November 16, where it will also be opened to the public.

The extension is set to unlock the R35 billion Point Waterfront Development, which will be undertaken in three phases over the next 10 to 15 years, reports Northglen News.

The eight kilometres of the promenade stretches from the Durban harbour mouth to Blue Lagoon. The promenade extension is wheelchair-friendly and boasts a first aid room, undercover parking bays and a lifeguard tower, all located between the harbour mouth and uShaka Marine World.

During the multimillion-rand promenade final inspection walkabout last month, eThekwini mayor councillor Mxolisi Kaunda said the development would soon fulfil its envisioned goal of attracting investment to boost local tourism.

He was referring to the first phase of R3.5 billion of the total R35 billion Point Waterfront Development, which is expected to start soon. This phase, earmarked to commence around May 2020, will include a hotel and a retail mall. “The second phase will boast residential and commercial facilities with the third and final phase being a mixed-use development including an iconic 55 storey building which will change the skyline of Durban in the harbour mouth.” The entire Point Waterfront Development, once completed, is set to contribute in excess of R200 million in rates income, creating 11,000 temporary construction jobs and 6,750 permanent jobs. The first 1,100 jobs were created during the promenade expansion construction.

