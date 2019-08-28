Local News 28.8.2019 08:42 am

Toddler resuscitated by paramedics after almost drowning

File image.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the boy lying next to a pool.

A boy, believed to be two years old, has been hospitalised following a nonfatal drowning at a house in Andeon, Pretoria.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, ER24 paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene to find the boy lying next to a pool.

Family members had already initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) interventions.

Medics assessed the toddler and found that he showed no signs of life.

CPR and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated, in an effort to revive the boy.

“Fortunately, after a few minutes, the boy’s vital signs returned and he was transported to Kalafong Provincial Hospital for further care,” Meiring said.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known.

