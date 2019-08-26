Victims of farm evictions to get temporary housing

The ANC in the Western Cape applauded the decision by the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Mcebisi Skwatsha, to assist 263 victims of farm evictions from the Klein Akker farm last week by temporarily accommodating them on a state farm near Stellenbosch.

The announcement made by Skwatsha on Monday will bring relief to about 263 people, including children and the elderly, who are part of a group of 93 households evicted in terms of a court order from the farm in inclement weather last week.

Skwatsha said in a statement that the families would be accommodated on the farm Mesco.

“They are going to be temporarily accommodated on this farm while a permanent solution is sought,” the deputy minister said in his statement.

The coordinator of the Western Cape ANC interim provincial committee, Ronalda Nalumango, welcomed the national government’s intervention.

“We want to commend Deputy Minister Skwatsha’s swift intervention. He has intervened on behalf of a caring and compassionate government that was deeply affected by these evictions,” Nalumango said.

She also praised Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu for taking up the cause of the evicted families. “We appreciate her getting involved and taking up the plight of people who were made homeless.”

