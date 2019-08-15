Man seriously injured after being thrown from train in Johannesburg

A man, believed to be 24-years-old, sustained serious injuries after he was allegedly pushed from a moving train in Mayfair on Wednesday afternoon.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 17:30, they found the man lying next to the train tracks,” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

“The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) was already in attendance. Upon further assessment, paramedics found that the man had sustained serious injuries.

“Advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated and the patient was stabilised on the scene before being transported to hospital for further medical care. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics,” Van Huyssteen said.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar could not be reached for comment.

