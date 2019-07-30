Local News 30.7.2019 10:01 pm

Fire destroys at least 15 shacks in Gauteng blaze

At least 15 shacks were destroyed on Tuesday, 30 July 2019 in a structural fire at the Zandspruit informal settlement next to Beyers Naude Drive in Randburg. Picture: Supplied / Netcare 911

It was reported that a fire started in a single shack and quickly spread to surrounding structures.

At least 15 shacks were destroyed on Tuesday in a structural fire at the Zandspruit informal settlement next to Beyers Naude Drive in Randburg, Johannesburg, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said that reports from the scene indicated that a fire started in a single shack and quickly spread to surrounding structures.

“Fire and Rescue Services were quick to arrive on [the] scene to start dousing the flames. Fortunately, no injuries were reported however many families had all their belongings destroyed in the blaze. All necessary authorities were on [the] scene.”

African News Agency (ANA)

