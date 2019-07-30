PSA urges Limpopo premier to act after Mogalakwena Municipality chair killed

The Public Servants Association (PSA ) on Tuesday called for the premier of Limpopo to take action following the murder of Vaaltyn Kekana, a high-ranking official of the Mogalakwena Municipality.

Kekana and ANC branch leader Ralph Kanyane were fatally shot while they were inside their car attack in a brazen on Tuesday last week.

“The PSA condemns the killing of the chairperson of the Mogalakwena Municipal Public Accounts Committee, which is alleged to be because of greed and corruption in the municipality,” said PSA Limpopo provincial manager John Teffo.

He added: “The killing is said to be related to the imminent forensic report after the Mogalakwena Municipality incurred more than R1.1 billion in fruitless and wasteful expenditure in the past financial year.”

Teffo said the PSA has in the past warned Limpopo Premier Chupu Mathabatha that failure to deal decisively with corruption would set a dangerous trend.

“The PSA pointed out that the investigation on the allegation of staff members in the procurement unit colluding with travel agencies to charge exorbitant fees for international travel, previously highlighted by labour, is still awaited,’’ said Teffo.

“Mogalakwena Municipality was singled out by the Auditor-General as one of the worst municipalities in the country and thus far no visible corrective measures have been taken by the premier.”

Teffo said money “wasted on consultants” could be better spent on improving services to communities.

– African News Agency (ANA)

