Nelson Mandela Bay knits for Mandela Month

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality library division and Mayor Mongameli Bobani on Friday handed over more than 600 knitted items to various charities.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said employees from all 24 municipal libraries embarked on a campaign to collect or buy wool and knit different items as part of Mandela Month celebrations.

Items included were scarfs, jerseys, and hats which were handed over to charities which included old age homes and children’s safety homes in the city.

Speaking at the handover event held at City Hall, Bobani emphasised the crucial role that libraries played in society.

“Libraries are a cornerstone of a fully empowered community. They give people an opportunity to expand their knowledge and access to empowering information.

I would like to thank the employees for this kind gesture. This is what Tata Mandela stood for, that is changing the lives of those who are less fortunate than we are,” said Bobani.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.