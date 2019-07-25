Gauteng spent R36m in Alex to assist NPOs, inquiry hears

The Gauteng department of social development says it is aware of the many problems in Alexandra and is actively trying to address them.

Head of department Thembeni Mhlongo told the SA Human Rights Commission’s inquiry into Alexandra that the department had identified pressing issues which included child abuse, child neglect, substance abuse, outbreaks of deadly fires during winter and floods during summer.

“As a department, we have five programmes that are aligned to the municipal demarcations and Alexandra falls under the Johannesburg region,” said Mhlongo.

She said they were focused on domestic violence, child protection, foster care for abused or neglected children, substance abuse and a wide range of prevention and awareness programmes.

She added the department had spent around R36 million to assist non-profit organisations (NPOs) in Alex.

“We have identified the needs of NPOs and early childhood development centres that may need assistance,” said Mhlongo. “We assist home-based facilities. There are also childcare forums in place. By doing this, we are highlighting that we are trying in every way possible to assist the community.”

Mhlongo said the department also had social workers for domestic violence, marital support, child protection services, rehabilitation and psychological support services.

She said they had identified 19 schools that were beneficiaries of the school uniform programme, which also gives “dignity packs” to schoolchildren.

This programme had assisted more than 4,000 schoolchildren who were also given sanitary pads, roll-ons, bath soaps, body lotion and toothpaste in their dignity packs.

The department was reported to be funding 43 early childhood development centres.

“We have profiled the area twice and in that period, came across 359 families in need of food,” said the department’s technical advisor, Solly Ndweni.

