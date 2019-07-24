eThekwini to start demolishing derelict inner city buildings

eThekwini Municipality will start demolishing “bad” inner city buildings this week, it has said.

Three buildings in the Mahatma Gandhi node have been scheduled to be torn down on Friday, according to acting mayor Fawzia Peer.

Peer said the Mahatma Gandhi node was home to “about half of the bad buildings” within the inner city of Durban.

“The city is utilising its by-laws, building regulations and ultimately legal processes to eradicate bad buildings within the inner city. Problematic and bad buildings such as Tong Lok and Ronda Vista are receiving attention as part of the interventions being implemented by the city.

“The city is also committed to working with the private sector in eradicating bad buildings for purposes such as commercial, student accommodation, social housing, and social facilities required to address the above mentioned social ills.”

Peer said the buildings had been “plaguing the city for quite some time” by being turned into drug dens, brothels and homes for vagrants. This was to the detriment of law-abiding residents and the business community.

“Owners of bad buildings who have gone under the radar – neglecting them at the expense of the municipality – are warned to come forward or risk losing their property,” said Peer.

– African News Agency (ANA)

