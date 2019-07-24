Rustenburg, service provider in court over service level agreement

A court battle between the Rustenburg Locacl Municipality (RLM) in the North West province and a service provider will proceed despite the service provider abandoning their urgent court application, the municipality said on Wednesday.

“The Rustenburg local municipality was served with an application for an urgent interdict to enforce the terms of a service level agreement [SLA] concluded in 2018 between the municipality and KSP Pty Ltd. The company was initially appointed in a panel to raise finance for infrastructural development projects in Rustenburg. At a later stage they were requested to provide a solution to financing the acquisition of yellow fleet [trucks and excavators],” said municipal spokesman David Magae.

He said the preliminary investigation report which was commissioned after the presentation of the 2017/18 auditor general’s findings had revealed various irregularities which related to the appointment process and the disjuncture with the service level agreement.

“In June, the municipality suspended the contract and any further payment to the service provider. The basis of the application by KSP Pty Ltd was to force the RLM to pay in excess of R200 million, in line with the service level agreement.

“Concurrently, with the filing of the responding affidavit, we lodged an application to set aside the appointment and the service level agreement. This matter was to be heard this past Monday [22 July 2019]. On Friday our legal team, received communication from the service provider, in which they made a plea for the matter not to proceed on an urgent basis.”

The matter would now follow normal court process.

“We remain extremely confident that the both the appointment of KSP Pty Ltd and the SLA were irregular. We are also concerned about exorbitant amounts which were paid to KSP Pty Ltd for the supply of the yellow fleet. In this regard we have an obligation to take steps at the right time to recover any amount of money which may be deemed to be fruitless and wasteful expenditure,” he said.

In June, the municipality suspended the implementation and execution of the tenders with three companies.

– African News Agency (ANA)

