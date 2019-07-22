June performance stats reveal JMPD crackdown on dangerous driving offences

Driving under the influence of alcohol remains the top concern in Johannesburg City, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) June performance statistics revealed on Monday.

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba said the 11 recorded deaths on the City’s freeways indicate the importance of JMPD enforcing speed and other related regulations.

This is further strengthened by the recorded 848,280 auto speed enforcement offences, regardless of increased visible policing. “This is unacceptable and the endangerment of lives through reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding cannot be the order of the day,” Mashaba said.

“Drunk driving monitored cases by the cases monitoring unit (CMU) revealed that a total of 580 drunk drivers were apprehended and taken to the nearest police station in June. All of these suspects were found to have paid between R500 and R1,500 bail, and were subsequently released.”

The statistics shows top crime types across the City of Johannesburg as well as top arrest per region and per unit, including the K9 Narcotics and Tactical Unit and the newly launched Integrated Intelligence Operation Centre (IIOC) Reaction Unit.

Mashaba said these monthly performance statistics allows JMPD to reflect on its operations and allows it to identify trends throughout the City.

“It is also used as a tool to communicate JMPD’s crime fighting efforts to residents,” Mashaba said.

The mayor said the IIOC reaction unit focuses on crimes through CCTV monitoring specifically in the inner city and it has made more than 50 arrests for crimes such as robbery, hijacking, theft, as well as possession of unlicensed firearms.

“What has unfortunately become apparent is that a large portion of these arrests were of undocumented persons, who are still in police custody pending verification of identification and address,” Mashaba said.

He said the JMPD in June removed 300 illegal water and electricity meters.

“While it seems that these monthly performance statistics do paint a rather grim picture of crime in Johannesburg, the swift and effective action by our brave JMPD officers does not go unnoticed.”

“I therefore look forward to the end of October when we will introduce the first of the 1,500 JMPD recruits,” said Mashaba.

“With a strengthened force and a simple and clear objective to stop crime and enforce the law, the City of Johannesburg is turning the tide against crime. We need zero-tolerance policing, and to deal decisively with offenders. Restoring the rule of law must be a priority for all of us.”

The mayor reminded residents to use the correct reporting channels when reporting crime to ensure that they could deploy their resources timeously and effectively.

– African News Agency (ANA)

