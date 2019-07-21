Woman dies as car plummets off bridge into river on KwaZulu-Natal South Coast

A woman died when her car veered out of control and crashed off a bridge into a river in Uvongo, south of Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 8.30am to reports of a crash on the R620 Marine Drive in Uvongo on the South Coast, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, a car driver lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed through the bridge safety barriers and plummeted into the St Michael’s River below.

“Lifeguards managed to pull the occupant, an adult female, from the submerged car. However, upon assessment, the patient showed no signs of life and was declared deceased.”

The South African Police Service (SAPS) search and rescue unit was called to the scene to secure the car, using a winch. Police divers had initiated a search for more bodies that could possibly still be submerged, Herbst said.

