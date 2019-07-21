108 dogs and one pig rescued from house of horrors in Odendaalsrus, Free State

A total of 108 neglected dogs and one pig have been rescued from a “house of horrors” in Odendaalsrus in the Free State, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Bloemfontein said on Saturday.

The Virginia SPCA received an anonymous complaint about a large number of dogs kept in a residential area under a not-for-profit-organisation (NPO) and shelter name, the SPCA said in a statement.

Upon arrival, inspectors from Virginia, assisted by Bloemfontein SPCA, were shocked when they were met with dogs fighting for attention and biting each other at the excitement of visitors.

On closer investigation dogs were found in an outside building manged and neglected. Among other things, a basset hound had bleeding ulcers that were supposedly treated for the last few weeks. He was unable to move due to the severity of abscesses that must have caused unbearable pain and discomfort. The ulcers were so bad the whole body of the dog was infected and very smelly, the SPCA said.

“An old labrador was lying in a corner on the cold cement floor, unable to stand or move due to what we assume must be arthritis. He attempted to get up, but kept falling down. Dogs were scratching from a skin condition and most of them had visible ear problems, with swollen and infected ears.

“A big Boerboel had deformed legs and growths all over his body. Bags of faeces were lined up as we entered the property and the stench was difficult to stand, but we were determined to help the animals,” the SPCA said.

More animals were found in different sections of the property. A pig, with no enrichment or proper hygienic conditions, was fighting off dogs that attempted to eat his faeces as he defecated.

“The owner of the so-called shelter registered herself as an NPO received funds from a sympathetic public, but clearly the funds were not spent as it should have been. She must have also used the funds to support herself financially.

“Some of the animals were in a terrible state, with external parasites and others aggressive and not socialised. After a veterinary assessment, it was decided and recommended by our vet that many of the dogs be humanely put out of their suffering. The investigation will continue and a case of cruelty to animals will be opened and followed through.

“We cannot allow people to let animals suffer to ease their own conscience. Social workers were contacted to assist the owner of the shelter, as we cannot comprehend how she thought the situation was acceptable. We urge the public to make informed decisions when they spend their generous hard-earned money on private shelters that promote a so-called ‘no-kill policy’,

“We are forever grateful to Senior Inspector Reinet Meyer and her team from Bloemfontein that took hands with Inspector Ernest Khakhau and Thea Smit from the Virginia SPCA to remove and relieve the suffering of 108 dogs,” the statement said.

