Two die in fiery road accident

Two people died and three others were seriously injured in a fiery crash involving three bakkies on the R81 near Giyani, Limpopo police said on Saturday.

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Giyani were investigating a case of culpable homicide after three bakkies collided and caught fire on Friday night, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

“Two people were burnt beyond recognition. This horrific crash occurred along the R81 road between Giyani and Mooketsi.”

It was alleged that two Isuzu bakkies were travelling from Giyani to Mooketsi when they collided and one of the drivers allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on with the third oncoming bakkie, a Ford Ranger.

All three vehicles caught fire. In one of the Isuzu bakkies, two occupants, a male driver and a female passenger, were burnt to death. The two occupants of the other Izuzu escaped without injury. Three occupants of the Ford Ranger sustained serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

“At this stage, the cause of this collision is not clear, but the ongoing police investigations will tell. The process of identifying the two deceased, including the forensic tests, are still underway,” Ngoepe said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.