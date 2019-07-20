Courier driver critical after being shot in hijacking

A courier delivery van driver is in a critical condition after he was shot during a hijacking on the N2 near Richards Bay on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast on Friday, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded shortly before 8 am to reports of a shooting on the N2 near the Mtunzini Toll Plaza on the North Coast, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a bakkie, an adult male who works for a courier company sustained serious injuries after being shot in the right shoulder by hijackers. The patient was then thrown out his vehicle under a bridge in Mtunzini.”

Due to the nature of the man’s injuries, a medical helicopter was called to the scene to airlift him to hospital, Herbst said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.