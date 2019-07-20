Hot air balloon crashes in Soshanguve

Two people were injured when a hot air balloon apparently crash-landed in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded at about 9.30am to reports of a hot air balloon crash near the M44 in Soshanguve, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, “the hot air balloon landed in a veld next to a bus depot off the M44”.

“Paramedics assessed the scene and found two people who had sustained minor injuries and were in a stable condition. Once stabilised the patients were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment. Local authorities are on scene and have cordoned off the area.”

The circumstances leading up to the incident would be investigated by the relevant authorities, Herbst said.

