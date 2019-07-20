Man dies, four other people injured in Ekurhuleni car crash

A man in his mid-20s died and four other people were injured, one critically, in a head-on collision between two cars on Main Reef Road in Rynsoord, Benoni in Ekurhuleni on Friday night, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at 9.17pm to find that two occupants from one car had been ejected and three from another car had managed to get out of the vehicle, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

“Of the two ejected, one showed no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene. The other, a man in his mid-30s, had suffered critical injuries, was treated with advanced life support interventions by another service, and taken to a private hospital in the area.”

The three men from the second car were all thought to be between the ages of 30 and 40 and had suffered moderate injuries – they were treated on the scene and taken to Far East Rand Provincial Hospital for further care. The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were unknown to ER24, he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.