City of Tshwane donates handmade teddy bears on Mandela Day

On Thursday – Nelson Mandela Day – South Africans and activists around the world took 67 minutes from their daily schedules to commit to doing good for the betterment of others.

This act of kindness is an annual commemoration of the memory of the late former president Nelson Mandela, who dedicated 67 years of his life to fighting social injustice.

City of Tshwane staffers donated 140 handmade teddy bears to children admitted at Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

Acting speaker of the City of Tshwane council, Zweli Khuma, said the teddy bears were a symbol of love and care for children.

The faces of the children in the pediatric ward lit up when they received the gifts. They were all smiles and their laughter filled the ward.

“Its not much in a sense, but if it could bring a smile to the kids that are here they should feel at home. We thought we should come and make their day and at least for a moment they should forget about why they are here,” Mkhize said.

He reiterated Mandela’s wise words that say a society is judged by how it treats its children.

CEO Mmathabo Mathebula said he felt honoured that Steven Biko Academic Hospital was chosen to be part of the recipients of good wishes and gifts on Mandela Day.

“We really appreciate that the little ones benefited from this special day. We hope this can not only be limited to an annual 67 minutes but it can extended to being an act that’s done every day,” said Mathebula.

The United Nations declared Madiba’s birthday, 18 July, as International Nelson Mandela Day, when individuals are asked to dedicate 67 minutes of their time to uplifting their communities.

– African News Agency (ANA)

