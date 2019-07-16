Bedfordview licensing centre and rates hall closed after break-in

The Bedfordview Licensing Centre and the rates hall were still closed on Tuesday, after a break-in over the weekend the City of Ekurhuleni said.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that intruders gained entry through the roof by cutting all security wiring.

“Two cash drop-off safes were damaged during the break-in. A large amount of money, eNatis computer box and a plasma TV screen were stolen,” City spokesperson Nhlanhla Cebekhulu said.

“The eNatis server was also damaged during this burglary. All services that are offered at the centre have been suspended until the investigations and systems reboot are done.

“Currently, residents can only access the driver’s licence renewal drive-through.”

Cebekhulu said that for payments of rates and services, residents should use the other centres such as Germiston, Edenvale and Kempton Park.

The City said it would provide updates through social media.

– African News Agency (ANA)

